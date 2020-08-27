Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of EGP opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

