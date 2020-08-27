Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Buy

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

EVLO stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $264.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 4,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

