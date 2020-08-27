Zacks Investment Research Upgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to “Buy”

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTVT. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.81. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

