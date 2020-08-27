Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) vs. Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Critical Survey

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Zhongchao alerts:

This table compares Zhongchao and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education -8.14% 11.36% 4.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zhongchao and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 6 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $17.08, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.76 N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.81 $938.48 million $0.07 178.29

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.