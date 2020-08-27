Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZGNX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

