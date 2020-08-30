$0.24 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.30. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $632,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,369. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 371.05%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

