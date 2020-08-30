26,350 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $95,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.62. 202,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

