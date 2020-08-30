500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.68. 500.com shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 39,663 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 79.51% and a negative net margin of 1,781.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 500.com stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of 500.com worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.