685 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $377.48. 1,254,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $384.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.76.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

