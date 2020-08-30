Achain (ACT) Price Up 66.3% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.69 or 0.05703328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015122 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

