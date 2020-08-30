Actinium Achieves Market Cap of $240,746.18 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $240,746.18 and approximately $775,081.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 23,769,800 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.