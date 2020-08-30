Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.