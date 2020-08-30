Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives C$19.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$14.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.76. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$779.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$662.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.