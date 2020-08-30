AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,922,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of AES worth $114,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after buying an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AES by 299.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after buying an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $39,703,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AES by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 1,186,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,230. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

