Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 866,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,637. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

