Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$25.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. Cormark cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE AC traded up C$0.80 on Thursday, reaching C$17.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

