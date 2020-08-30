Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives $271.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.00. 9,677,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,955,454. The firm has a market cap of $735.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.02 and a 200 day moving average of $219.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

