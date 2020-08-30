Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.