Analysts Set Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $44.67

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

ADM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,349. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

