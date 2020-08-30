Analysts Set ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT at $53.00

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

