Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price at $29.07

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,812,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,499. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

