Analysts Set EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target at $25.56

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. 297,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.51. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

