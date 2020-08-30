Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $62.18

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 2,981,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,301. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.