Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $113.86

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 582.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 1,962,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.