Analysts Set NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target at $74.80

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,684.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NV5 Global by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in NV5 Global by 87.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,208. The company has a market cap of $703.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $76.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

