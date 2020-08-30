Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.30

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.30 and traded as high as $77.91. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30.

About Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

