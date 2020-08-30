Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 5,203,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844,764. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.