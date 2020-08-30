Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Aptiv worth $139,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

