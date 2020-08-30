ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. ValuEngine raised shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday.

ASHTY opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.78. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

