Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

TCBI stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

