Assetmark Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 634.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.76.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $384.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

