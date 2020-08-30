Assetmark Inc. Has $178,000 Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.21 million, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

