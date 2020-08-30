Assetmark Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,010.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

