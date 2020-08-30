Assetmark Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1,312.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

