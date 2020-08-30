Assetmark Inc. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

