Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by 53.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $13.94 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

