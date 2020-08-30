Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Assurant worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. 317,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

