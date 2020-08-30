Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $13.07. Asta Funding shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. Asta Funding had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 19.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the first quarter worth $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the second quarter worth $319,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asta Funding during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Asta Funding by 13.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 54,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

