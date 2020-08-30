Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Atmos Energy worth $113,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 382,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,990. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 582,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,729. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

