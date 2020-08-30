Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.64. Avalon shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 21,680 shares.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.81% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

