Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Avangrid has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

