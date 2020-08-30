Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 119,264 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Motorola Solutions worth $205,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,458. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.