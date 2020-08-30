Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 100,494 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $202,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AFLAC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after acquiring an additional 137,860 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,075,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 3,095,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

