Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $243.47 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $243,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $139.11. 738,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

