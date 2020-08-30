Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.51% of NetApp worth $247,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NetApp by 94.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 68,437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in NetApp by 513.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in NetApp by 129.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,681. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

