Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $234,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $383.98. 357,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total transaction of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $36,788,730. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

