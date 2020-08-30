Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,712 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $210,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hershey by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 373,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 162,237 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 403,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,344. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.