Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,011.04

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,011.04 and traded as high as $1,030.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 103,161 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,011.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 945.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

