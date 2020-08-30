BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,323. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 27.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 388,774 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 72.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 254,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 23.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 211,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 141,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

