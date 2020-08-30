Barclays PLC Acquires 13,330 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 46.7% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. 202,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,731. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

